To marry Mahesh I gave up my career: When Namrata Shirodkar spoke on quitting acting to become Mrs Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo married in 2005 and since then, they have been setting major couple goals. The couple always treats us with their adorable lovey-dovey photos on social media. Through the thickest and thinnest, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are always having each other's back. Namrata Shirodkar has always been supportive of her husband Mahesh Babu. In fact, she quit her successful career in Bollywood only to marry Mahesh Babu. However, she never had regrets about it.

In a throwback interview, Namrata Shirodkar spoke about quitting acting only to become Mrs Mahesh Babu and it is only winning our hearts. We decided to go through the old interview of the former model as she spoke about the love of her life. During an interview to DC, Namrata, who is popularly known for her role in Vaastav with Sanjay Dutt, said, "There was never a burning desire to be a top actress in the first place. I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years."

It was love at first sight for the couple who met each other in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi. The Tollywood's favourite couple took wedding vows on 10th February 2005 in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006. They welcomed their second baby, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.

