Martin Movie Review: Dhruva Sarja starrer flick aims only to cater his fans riding on a rehashed action story template

Dhruva Sarja's action thriller Martin is finally in theaters. Action King Arjun Sarja has written the story for this Kannada-language movie directed by AP Arjun.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, Nikitin Dheer, and many more in key roles. If you plan to watch this movie in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review of the same!

The Plot:

Martin follows the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, an agent from the Indian army who is on a journey to find out his true identity after suffering from memory loss. In his search for himself, the agent has to journey from India to Pakistan.

Amidst the same, he is also dealing against black market dealers who are plotting along with terrorists. Along with his mission of finding himself and defending his country, the man also falls in love, and the rest of the film focuses on how he manages all of these missions.

The Good:

Martin starring Dhruva Sarja is an action movie that rides solely on the hulk nature of the actor and the grandeur he provides. The movie is packed with heroic moments for the actor, which would be greatly loved by his fans and would leave them hooting and cheering.

The film dives greatly into the execution of some grand action sequences, which are carried out in grave proportion. The scenes do provide grounds for more flare; however, it would be nitpicking at this point.

Advertisement

Additionally, background scores composed by Ravi Basrur manage to uplift several moments in the movie with his musical prowess and expertise. Moreover, Satya Hegde, known for films like Myna and U Turn has also provided some great visuals to the film.

The Bad:

Dhurva Sarja starrer action flick is a rehashed version of action films that have been told in various movies over the years. It lies on a paper-thin plotline that offers little-to-know aspects of interest or engagement as a viewer.

Aside from the heroic moments and the fan services, this flick focuses on building a larger-than-life tale of valor that simply feels like a rip-off version of KGF. While the action sequences provided some hope, the execution of the film did not serve any sort of solace, making heads spin.

The narration itself describes the man as a “power of ten elephants,” and bashing through opponents was so unbearable to sit through, making us question our own existence. Furthermore, the film’s dialogues also provide us with so much cringe that we are experiencing second-hand embarrassment as we try to cope with the world of Martin.

Advertisement

Coming to the technical aspects of the film, the music provided by Mani Sharma was not at all engaging or easy to sit through. The tracks were simply off-putting. The movie also suffers from jarring VFX that makes us wonder what the investments made were put into!

The Performance:

Dhruva Sarja is the only one who is carrying this mess of a film on his shoulders. The movie provides a grandiose and powerful performance by him but there is only so much a man can muster up in a sinking ship.

The Verdict:

Dhruva Sarja's movie Martin offers nothing new in terms of story. The movie once again delves into creating some awe out of a larger-than-life character, even leaving an opportunity to expand it into a franchise.

While the film may provide some high moments to the Action Prince’s fans, it would be a longshot to assume this may sit right with normal viewers. PS. If we want to watch a grandeur character like Rocky, we would rather watch KGF.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Dhruva Sarja's Martin:

ALSO READ: 'Orey Superstar, Orey Thalaivar': Vettaiyan actress Dushara pens emotional note for Rajinikanth, calls it her 'Padayappa' moment