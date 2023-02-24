Martin Teaser: Dhruva Sarja is a man on a mission in this high-voltage action thriller

The highly anticipated official teaser of Martin , the upcoming Dhruva Sarja starrer, is finally out. The promising teaser of the action thriller, which is helmed by AP Arjun was revealed by the cast and crew members on social media, on February 23, Thursday. Martin, which is currently in the final stages of its pre-production, is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. The teaser of the Dhruva Sarja starrer has impressed the Kannada film audiences and is going viral.

Dhruva Sarja, who release the official teaser of Martin through his social media handles, wrote: "MARTIN TEASER PLS Do WATCH, SHARE AND ENCOURAGE US Jai Hanuman." From the teaser, it is evident that the AP Arjun directorial is an out-and-out action thriller, that worships its hero and celebrates over-the-top action set pieces, characters, music, and racy visualization, unapologetically. Leading man Dhruva Sarja has unleashed his inner beast in the teaser, especially in the action sequences that promise an edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience.

However, the 2.33 minutes long also hints that Martin follows the fool-proof formula of Indian cinema's action-packed entertainers, which has found success over years. The visualisation gives a glimpse of the strong technical aspects of the film including cinematography, production design, and action choreography. The teaser's background score, which is composed by Ravi Basrur, gives major KGF vibes.

Watch Dhruva Sarja's Martin official teaser, below: