Martin Teaser: Dhruva Sarja is a man on a mission in this high-voltage action thriller
The much-awaited official teaser of Martin, the upcoming Dhruva Sarja starrer which is directed by AP Arjun is finally out. Read details here...
The highly anticipated official teaser of Martin, the upcoming Dhruva Sarja starrer, is finally out. The promising teaser of the action thriller, which is helmed by AP Arjun was revealed by the cast and crew members on social media, on February 23, Thursday. Martin, which is currently in the final stages of its pre-production, is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. The teaser of the Dhruva Sarja starrer has impressed the Kannada film audiences and is going viral.
About Martin official teaser
Dhruva Sarja, who release the official teaser of Martin through his social media handles, wrote: "MARTIN TEASER PLS Do WATCH, SHARE AND ENCOURAGE US Jai Hanuman." From the teaser, it is evident that the AP Arjun directorial is an out-and-out action thriller, that worships its hero and celebrates over-the-top action set pieces, characters, music, and racy visualization, unapologetically. Leading man Dhruva Sarja has unleashed his inner beast in the teaser, especially in the action sequences that promise an edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience.
However, the 2.33 minutes long also hints that Martin follows the fool-proof formula of Indian cinema's action-packed entertainers, which has found success over years. The visualisation gives a glimpse of the strong technical aspects of the film including cinematography, production design, and action choreography. The teaser's background score, which is composed by Ravi Basrur, gives major KGF vibes.
Watch Dhruva Sarja's Martin official teaser, below:
Martin: Here's everything you need to know
The shooting of the action thriller, which is directed by AP Arjun was reportedly wrapped up by December 2022. Martin, which is produced by Uday K Mehta, will get a pan-Indian release in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Along with Dhruva Sarja, the project features a stellar star cast including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Chikkanna, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Nikitin Dheer, Nawab Shah, and Rohit Pathak. Mani Sharma composed the songs for the project, while Ravi Basrur handles the background score and sound design. Sathya Hegde is the director of photography.
