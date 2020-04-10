Marudhanayagam to Rana: 5 most expected Tamil films that never made it to the big screens

From Kamal Haasan's Marudhunaayagam to Rajinikanth's Rana, here is a list of some of the most awaited movies that have been shelved.

Filmmakers and production houses always make sure that their films are always being buzzed in news channels and by the public and they always launch the films in a grand way. The announcements of the films, especially when they are made by well-known makers or A-line actors, the films will be the talk of the town till they get released. The launch of these films never fail to make headlines, and oftentimes, the hype surrounding a few films slowly fade away. But there are some movies, which will always be talked about, even though they never make it to the big screens. Here is a list of some of the most awaited movies that have been shelved.

1. Marudhanayagam

Featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, Marudhanayagam was a magnum opus which was launched in a grand event in 1997. The film made nationwide headlines after Queen Elizabeth II was present at the launch and she was the guest of honor. Kamal Haasan directly handled the script and story, and the film was supposed to be produced by the British Company along with Raj Kamal Films. Few scenes for the film were also shot and the British Company backed off for unknown reasons. This leads to the wrapping up of the film and it was never revisited. There are reports from time to time that the film will be shot and produced. However, no progress has ever been made.

2. Jaggubhai

One of the biggest and most awaited movies of Rajinikanth was Jaggubhai. The film made headlines, and as usual, was hyped hugely by the fans of Thalaivar. This film came after Rajinikanth’s Baba, which was a Box Office bomb. It will be fair to say that Rajinikanth himself was trying hard to retrieve his sinking career in cinema with a fresh script. Jaggubhai came almost two years after Baba, and it was supposed by KS Ravikumar, with whom Rajinikanth has given some blockbuster movies. The film was supposed to feature as the female lead. However, the film had to be dropped as the plot was similar to that of Baasha.

3. Sabash Naidu

Sabash Naidu is yet another film of Kamal Haasan that never took off. In 2017, media reports suggested that the film was not shelved that the film will go on floors soon. However, the film never took off and there have been no updates on it. Kamal Haasan stated during an interview that Sabhas Naidu would be a spinoff of the megahit movie Dasavatharam. He also stated that the main character would be the most appreciated comic character from Dasavatharam, Balram Naidu. A first look poster of the film was also released by the makers, but no other updates were made.

4. Rana

Rana was yet another most expected movie of KS Ravikumar and Rajinikanth duo. The film, which was supposed to be a historical flick, even roped in as the female lead. As soon as the film went on floors, Rajinikanth’s health deteriorated and he was taken abroad for treatment to his kidney-related ailments. The film was never brought up and it was shelved with no updates. The film was launched in a grand event which was attended by critically acclaimed ace director K Balachander, lyricist Vaali among the others. The film’s first look poster, which had Rajinikanth in a brave warrior avatar was also released.

5. Imsai Arasan 24aam Pulikesi

Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu starrer Imsai Arasan 23 aam Pulikesi was a cult classic and the actor was seen in titular role. Directed by Chimbu Deven, it was a trendsetter and many movies on that genre came up after it was released. Post the film’s success, Chimbu Deven started the works of the sequel of Imsai Arasan. Titled Imsai Arasan 24 Aam Pulikecei, the film was supposed to be bankrolled by director Shankar’s S Pictures, in association with Lyca Productions. However, the project was dropped following various hard coming between Vadivelu and the production house.

