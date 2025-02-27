Maruthi Nagar Police Station OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Arav and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's crime thriller online

Maruthi Nagar Police Station is a Tamil crime thriller that was released in 2023. Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, the film received positive responses, particularly for the performances of Arav and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. While it originally premiered directly on OTT, here’s where you can stream it on another platform.

When and where to watch Maruthi Nagar Police Station

Maruthi Nagar Police Station will start streaming on the Simply South app from February 28. However, it will be available worldwide, excluding India. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on X, "#MaruthiNagarPoliceStation, streaming on Simply South from February 28 worldwide, excluding India."

Take a look at the video below:

Official trailer and plot of Maruthi Nagar Police Station

Maruthi Nagar Police Station follows Jai (Mahat Raghavendra), who is on his way home when he gets a call from his friend Archana (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), a police officer. Soon after, he goes missing. Archana later finds out that Jai has been murdered. A police officer and gangster Naga (Subramanian Siva) are linked to his death.

Determined to seek justice, she teams up with three friends. Just as they get closer to their goal, both the officer and Naga are mysteriously killed inside the station. ACP Nedunchezhiyan (Arav) takes over the case. Will Archana uncover the truth?

Cast and crew of Maruthi Nagar Police Station

Maruthi Nagar Police Station is a crime thriller directed, written, and produced by Dayal Padmanabhan. The film features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Archana Draupadi, Arav as ACP Nedunchezhiyan, Santhosh Prathap as Bala, and Mahat Raghavendra as Jaishankar. The ensemble cast also includes Vivek Rajgopal, Yasar Arafat, Meesai Rajendran, Ravi Venkatraman, Sundar Raj, Amit Bhargav, Subramaniam Siva, Shruti Nayak, Joe Simon, Jayann, Vinod Bharathi, Yash Shetty, Moorthy, Vijayan, Balaji, and Nambi in key roles.

Are you excited to watch Maruthi Nagar Police Station on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming releases.