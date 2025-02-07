Maryade Prashne OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where you can stream the Malayalam revenge drama online

Malayalam film Maryade Prashne became a well-received revenge drama that had hit the theaters back in November 2024. The gripping plotline as well as the individual performances of actors grabbed attention in no time. And now, after its successful theatrical run, the movie is all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Maryade Prashne

Malayalam revenge drama Maryade Prashne is all set to stream digitally on the OTT space. The movie is now available to be streamed online on Amazon Prime Video, in its theatrical Malayalam version itself.

The formal announcement for the same was made by the film director himself. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared the update and wrote, “"Missed *Maryade Prashne* in theaters? Don’t worry! Catch it now on Amazon Prime and experience the magic! #MaryadePrashne #NowStreaming”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Maryade Prashne

The storyline of Maryade Prashne revolves around the life of a middle-class family and the dire realities and challenges they face amid their regular struggle for existence. At its very core, the movie narrates the life of three friends: Suri, Manja and Sathish.

What changes the very core of their regular existence is a tragic accident that claims the life of one of their loved ones during an ongoing happy celebration and it is done by a spoiled rich brat.

This life changing event sets the three friends into a completely new voyage of revenge, during which their friendship, loyalty and everything else is laid at stake, while exacting revenge for their loved one becomes their only guiding light.

Cast and crew of Maryade Prashnam

The Malayalam revenge drama features a stellar star cast with some of the biggest names from Mollywood, including Rakesh Adiga, Sunil Raoh, Poornachandra Mysore, Teju Belawadi, Prabhu Mundkur, Rekha Kudligi and Shine Shetty.

The movie is directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, who has also handled the screenplay and dialogues. Produced under Sakkath Studio, the music of Maryade Prashne is composed by Arjun Ramu.