Mass Jathara OTT Release: When and where to watch Ravi Teja, Sreeleela’s action comedy movie online

Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles, was released in theatres on October 31, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie is now all set for its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and will begin streaming from November 28, 2025. The official update was shared by the OTT platform on its social media handle, writing, “Ee massodu mee intiki jathara ni theeskosthunnadu! (This mass hero is bringing a festival to your home!) Watch Mass Jathara on Netflix, 28 November, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Official trailer and plot of Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara follows the story of a determined Railway Police Officer, Lakshman Bheri, who boldly confronts a minister's son in his own style, creating a major debacle. As punishment, he is transferred to a railway station in a remote tribal region.

Upon arriving at the new station, Lakshman learns that the area is under the tyrannical control of an overlord named Sivudu. The gangster maintains his stronghold by running a major smuggling operation involving a potent strain of marijuana.

As Sivudu and Lakshman clash, the movie evolves into a fiery battle between them, with the officer aiming to put an end to the illegal operation. The film also explores a romantic track between Lakshman and Tulasi, a school teacher in the village.

Cast and crew of Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The cast also includes Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Praveen, Samuthirakani, Nitish Nirmal, Taarak Ponnappa, VTV Ganesh, Hyper Aadi, Ajay Ghosh, and many others in pivotal roles.

The movie is written and directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, with dialogues penned by Nandu Savirigana. The cinematic venture is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Sowjanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.

The film's music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna and editing by Naveen Nooli.

Ravi Teja’s next

After the box office failure of Mass Jathara, Ravi Teja is next set to appear in the lead role in Bharta Mahasayulaku Wignyapti, directed by Kishore Tirumala.

