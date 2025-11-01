Mass Jathara Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Ravi Teja, Sreeleela’s action drama

Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, hit the big screens on October 31, 2025. Co-starring Sreeleela for the second time, the movie is said to be a high-octane action drama. As the film is released in theaters, here's a look at what the audience has to say about it.

Mass Jathara Twitter Review

Speaking about the film, one user mentioned that Mass Jathara showcased Ravi Teja's energetic performance, praised Naveen Chandra's impressive character transformation, and stated that the film's mix of story and mass elements throughout would likely bring huge success to the movie team.

A second user commented that the film was overall an average one, noting the strong villainy portrayed by Naveen Chandra and highlighting Rajendra Prasad's comedy track as a major plus point. The netizen described it as an average commercial entertainer that was worth watching once.

However, a third user said that the second half was particularly good, praising the forest and dinner fight scenes and calling it a solid comeback for producer Naga Vamsi and Ravi Teja.

Here’s the Twitter reactions:

More about Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara is an action-comedy film written and directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu in his directorial debut. The story follows Lakshman Bheri, an officer in the Railway Police Force who refuses to tolerate any sort of crime in his vicinity, regardless of jurisdiction.

After being transferred to Adavipuram, he discovers that a particular form of cannabis is being smuggled rampantly in the region. The smuggling operation is led by Shivudu, a fierce criminal with deep-rooted connections within the police department and government, ensuring his protection.

When Lakshman begins taking action against him, the entire police and forest departments attempt to stop him.

Meanwhile, the film also explores Lakshman's personal life. He struggles to find a match because his grandfather constantly ruins his prospects. Fearing that Adavipuram might be unsafe, the officer sends his grandfather to an old-age home. Soon after, he meets a school teacher and falls in love with her, only to later discover that she is also involved in ganja peddling.

What follows next is the story of how Lakshman eradicates the drug problem and puts an end to crime in his jurisdiction.

