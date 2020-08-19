Mass prayer for SP Balasubrahmanyam: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others to host a meet on August 20

Not only fans but even celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, composer GV Prakash have come together and are holding a mass prayer meeting for SP Balasubrahmanyam on August 20.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is showing signs of recovery but he continues to be on ventilator support at a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19. The singer has been receiving prayers for a speedy recovery from across the world. Not only fans but even celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, composer GV Prakash have come together and are holding a mass prayer meeting on August 20. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the celebs are asking their fans to join them for prayers through their respective houses from 6 to 6.05 in the evening.

Composer GV Prakash shared a video and asked everyone to come together and pray for SPB's speedy recovery. He wrote, "Let's come together and pray for a speedy recovery of legendary singer SPB. Be a part of mass prayers on 20 August, 6 pm from your respective places. Let's make sure that his voice is heard again. #GetWellSoonSPBSIR (sic)."

Director AR Murugadoss also tweeted for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery as he wrote, "SPB sir, The legendary singer who has given us immense happiness & joy since our childhood. Let us all unite and pray for him together for his speedy recovery on 20/08/20 Thursday, 6 PM In India, 8:30 AM in USA, 4:30PM in Dubai (sic)."

Recently, the hospital also in a statement, shared that SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is stable but he continues to be on life support. “He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” said a statement by a doctor from the hospital.

