Mass prayer for SP Balasubrahmanyam: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others to host a meet on August 20

Not only fans but even celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, composer GV Prakash have come together and are holding a mass prayer meeting for SP Balasubrahmanyam on August 20.
Mumbai
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is showing signs of recovery but he continues to be on ventilator support at a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19. The singer has been receiving prayers for a speedy recovery from across the world. Not only fans but even celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, composer GV Prakash have come together and are holding a mass prayer meeting on August 20. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the celebs are asking their fans to join them for prayers through their respective houses from 6 to 6.05 in the evening.  

Composer GV Prakash shared a video and asked everyone to come together and pray for SPB's speedy recovery. He wrote, "Let's come together and pray for a speedy recovery of legendary singer SPB. Be a part of mass prayers on 20 August, 6 pm from your respective places. Let's make sure that his voice is heard again. #GetWellSoonSPBSIR (sic)."

Director AR Murugadoss also tweeted for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery as he wrote, "SPB sir, The legendary singer who has given us immense happiness & joy since our childhood. Let us all unite and pray for him together for his speedy recovery on 20/08/20 Thursday, 6 PM In India, 8:30 AM in USA, 4:30PM in Dubai (sic)." 

#LetsPrayForSPB #GetWellSoonSPB தமிழர் மரபில் குழந்தைகளுக்குக் காதுக் குத்துதல் ஒரு சடங்கு.அப்படி SPBயின் குரலால் காதுக் குத்தப்பட்டவர்கள் தான் நாம் அனைவரும். நாற்பது வருடங்களுக்கும் மேலாக நம் இதய கிழிசல்களை தன் குரல் இழைகளால் நூற்பதும், வயது கடந்தும் காதல் வசம் நம்மை ஈர்ப்பதும் திரு SPB யின் இளமை ததும்பும் பாடல்களே! காற்றில் கலந்துள்ள ஈரப்பதத்தை விட,SPB யின் குரல் பத சதவிகிதம் கூடுதலே. பூமி சுழற்சியின் ஒவ்வொரு நிமிட காரணக்காரியங்கள் நமக்கு தெரியாது ஆனால், 20/08/20 Thursday 6 PM In India - 8:30 AM in USA- 4:30PM in Dubai அந்த ஒரு நிமிடம் மட்டும் உலகமே ஒரு புள்ளி நோக்கி>இசையுலகின் பெரும்புள்ளி நோக்கி... அவர் மீண்டு வந்து,நாம் மீண்டு வர இயலா மகிழ்ச்சியில் ஆழ்த்த,நம் இதயங்குவித்து பிரார்த்தனை செய்வோம்.... அது S P B! #Special Prayers > Balu!

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan denies him being taken off ventilator; Shares singer's health update 

Recently, the hospital also in a statement, shared that SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is stable but he continues to be on life support. “He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” said a statement by a doctor from the hospital. 

Credits :Twitter

