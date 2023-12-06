Mass Reunion: AR Rahman, Shobana, Suhasini Maniratnam, Parvathy, and others come together for a wedding
Many Tamil cinema actors who were prominent in the 90s were recently seen together posing for a special picture during actor Rahman’s daughter’s wedding. Check it out!
Yesteryear actors of Tamil cinema, especially those from the 1990s were recently seen posing together for a special picture during the wedding of actor Rahman’s daughter.
The picture from the event can be seen as having prominent figures like AR Rahman who is also the brother-in-law of actor Rahman, actresses Shobana, Nadiya Moidu, Menaka Suresh, Ambika, Lissy, Suhasini Maniratnam, Parvathy, Revathi and many more.
Along with them, actors Rahman, Mic Mohan, Bhagyaraj, Sundar C, and many more were also spotted having this special reunion moment together.
See the pictures from the wedding
Seeing many of these prominent actors together under the same roof has seemingly evoked the nostalgic emotion of many who grew up watching their films and enjoyed a childhood with these actors.
The picture also spotted Mic Mohan and Revathi posing near each other which seems to have ignited the memory of their 1986 film Mouna Ragam. The film written and directed by Mani Ratnam was also the first massive hit for the director and is still loved by many even today.
The film narrates the life of Divya, a free-spirited college girl who is forced into an arranged marriage with Chandrakumar by her father. But, she still lives in the memory of her past lover Manohar.
The story follows Divya's inner conflict between holding onto her past and coming to terms with the present. The film being a massive hit back in the day was also remade in Hindi as Kasak starring Rishi Kapoor and Neelam Kothari in 1992 and also in Kannada as Chandrodaya in 1999 which had Ramesh Aravind and Prema in leading roles with Shiva Rajkumar in an extended cameo role.
Reunion before this
Many actors were also seen in a reunion before this one a few weeks ago back in November. Many 80s superstars were spotted arriving for the wedding of actress Karthika Nair’s wedding to Rohit Menon in Thiruvananthapuram.
From Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi to Revathi, K Bhagyaraj along with his wife, and former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and even Jackie Shroff. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her social media to share pictures from the wedding.
ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi attends Karthika Nair’s wedding in Thiruvananthapuram; also visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?