Mass Reunion: AR Rahman, Shobana, Suhasini Maniratnam, Parvathy, and others come together for a wedding

Yesteryear actors of Tamil cinema, especially those from the 1990s were recently seen posing together for a special picture during the wedding of actor Rahman’s daughter.

The picture from the event can be seen as having prominent figures like AR Rahman who is also the brother-in-law of actor Rahman, actresses Shobana, Nadiya Moidu, Menaka Suresh, Ambika, Lissy, Suhasini Maniratnam, Parvathy, Revathi and many more.

Along with them, actors Rahman, Mic Mohan, Bhagyaraj, Sundar C, and many more were also spotted having this special reunion moment together.

See the pictures from the wedding

Seeing many of these prominent actors together under the same roof has seemingly evoked the nostalgic emotion of many who grew up watching their films and enjoyed a childhood with these actors.

The picture also spotted Mic Mohan and Revathi posing near each other which seems to have ignited the memory of their 1986 film Mouna Ragam. The film written and directed by Mani Ratnam was also the first massive hit for the director and is still loved by many even today.

The film narrates the life of Divya, a free-spirited college girl who is forced into an arranged marriage with Chandrakumar by her father. But, she still lives in the memory of her past lover Manohar.

The story follows Divya's inner conflict between holding onto her past and coming to terms with the present. The film being a massive hit back in the day was also remade in Hindi as Kasak starring Rishi Kapoor and Neelam Kothari in 1992 and also in Kannada as Chandrodaya in 1999 which had Ramesh Aravind and Prema in leading roles with Shiva Rajkumar in an extended cameo role.

Reunion before this

Many actors were also seen in a reunion before this one a few weeks ago back in November. Many 80s superstars were spotted arriving for the wedding of actress Karthika Nair’s wedding to Rohit Menon in Thiruvananthapuram.

From Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi to Revathi, K Bhagyaraj along with his wife, and former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and even Jackie Shroff. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her social media to share pictures from the wedding.

