Massive revelation about Dulquer Salmaan starrer Bangalore Days climax

Anjali Menon’s 2014 romantic comedy-drama Bangalore Days is a film that has cemented its place in every cinephile’s heart. The film revolves around three cousins who move to Bangalore and the journey that they go through over time.

The film was very well received at the time of release and was praised for its storytelling and cinematography, especially in the climax sequence, which featured a dirt bike race. In a recent interview with IMDb, the filmmaker revealed that the race in the climax scene was a real supercross race that was happening in Pune. She added that they had to go for this method as they did not have sufficient budget to build a set for the sequence.

Anjaly Menon reveals her DoP was asked to leave the arena

In the interview, Anjali Menon revealed they traveled to Pune and obtained the required permission to film the race. She also revealed that they had spoken to the National Champion at that point in time, Aravind KP, to film him as Dulquer Salmaan’s character for the specific sequence.

Anjali further added that Aravind was scheduled to have two races that day and lost the first one. The filmmaker also revealed that her DoP, Sameer Thahir, got carried away with the filming and was asked to leave the premises for stepping onto the tracks and that the remaining members of the camera team had to take over from there. She mentioned that the racer won his second race, giving them footage each of him winning as well as losing. She said the two footage were edited together to create the dramatic flair needed for the sequence.

The Koode helmer also added that the art direction team created a brilliant job of recreating the racing outfits, which were used to film shots that were to be used prior to the climax sequence.

More about Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days was Anjali Menon’s second feature film and featured an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, Nithya Menen and many more.

Bangalore Days was bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Sophia Paul under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Weekend Blockbusters, respectively. Additionally, the music for the film was composed by Gopi Sundar, while Sameer Thahir cranked the camera for the film. The film was edited by Praveen Prabhakar, known for films like Kannur Squad and Trance.

