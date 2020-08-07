  • facebook
Master: Action choreographer Stunt Silva makes huge revelations about Vijay starrer

Recently, action choreographer Stunt Silva made some big revelations about the action sequences in Vijay starrer Master.
Master: Action choreographer Stunt Silva makes huge revelations about Vijay starrer
The audio launch of Vijay's Master, which was hosted ahead of the lockdown this year, has set high excitement among the moviegoers. Master is a double-hero subject and it also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. Recently, action choreographer Stunt Silva made some big revelations about the action sequences in the film. Reportedly, Stunt Silva revealed that the film has six long action sequences that have been executed unbelievably. 

Thalapathy Vijay has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and he is going to be a surprise package in terms of action scenes in the film. He further also shared about his friendship with Vijay. Stunt Silva recalled Vijay's Master audio launch speech and added that he might be violent onscreen but in real, he is super loving to his co-stars and crew members. Well, now this is something interesting and we can't wait to know what's more in store for us. Touted to be a gangster drama, Vijay Sethupathi plays never seen before a deadly character in the film. 

Also Read: Master: Vijay Sethupathi OPENS UP about his negative role in the film: I play a purely evil 

Master has a total of 12 songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Yuvan Shankar and Santhosh Narayan have lent their voice for a few songs in the film.  

Produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios, Master also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in important roles. 

Credits :Indiaglitz

