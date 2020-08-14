Master actor Arjun Das expresses his fandom for Thalapathy Vijay; Says he can’t wait to watch the film’s FDFS

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady.

At a time when we all waiting for the pandemic situation to be contained in order to witness the films of our favourite actors on the big screens, Master actor Arjun Das took to his Twitter space and expressed his fandom for Thalapathy Vijay. He stated that he cannot wait to the watch the film’s first-day first show along with the other fans of Vijay. Narrating the whole experience of watching the FDFS of a Vijay film in theater, the actor got nostalgic.

He wrote, “Theatres announce pre bookings open, call every1 you know asking them to arrange tickets; stay awake all night to reach 1hr b4 the show; Hot beverage just b4 the show, wait for gates to open, listen to ppl screaming “Thalapathy” #Master and then this. Absolutely priceless experience. Can’t wait”. Arjun Das will be seen playing a critical role in Master. Well, it looks like we all are in for a treat when the film will finally be released after the pandemic situation.

Theatres announce pre bookings open:call every1 you know asking them to arrange tickets;stay awake all night to reach 1hr b4 the show;just b4 the show;wait for gates to open;listen to ppl screaming “Thalapathy” #Master and then this.Absolutely priceless experience.Can’t wait — Arjun Das (@iam_arjundas) August 13, 2020

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremish and Santhnu Bhagyaraj in critical roles. Master has music composed by sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander and it is produced by XB Film Creators. It is expected that the film will be released for Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021.

