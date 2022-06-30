Vikram actor Arjun Das to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries

Tamil actor Arjun Das, who gained immense fame for his performances in films like Kaithi, Master and Vikram, is all set to foray his wings into Bollywood. The actor is all set to make his debut with the Hindi remake of the popular Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. The Hindi remake will be directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, who shot to fame with the Tamil film ‘Karuppudurai and will also mark his debut in Bollywood.

Arjun Das who makes his Hindi debut with the film says, “I am delighted that my first step in the Hindi film world is happening on such a strong footing. With Madhumita in command of the re-imagining of such a stellar film like Angamaly Diaries and to have Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram produce the film, I couldn’t have asked for a better start to this new chapter for me. Madhumita has brought her own unique flavour to this film and I can’t wait for the audience to watch her vision for the film.”

Leading from the front, director Madhumita said, “Abundantia Entertainment has a strong track record of backing and producing exciting and progressive stories. I’m thrilled and grateful to collaborate with a producer that supports unique voices. This film will be my interpretation of Lijo’s amazing film, while retaining the essence of the original. We are hopeful that the Hindi film will receive the love and appreciation that the original film did and I take this responsibility proudly. I couldn’t have asked for a better actor than Arjun to play Xavier the protagonist of my film and its been a delight to work with him and this exciting bunch of actors and crew as we go about bringing this story to life."

Also Read: Vikram: Kamal Haasan starrer to release on a digital platform on July 8

Set in Goa, the Hindi adaptation of Angamaly Diaries revolves around the story of a group of friends that form their own ‘gang’ to run a business against all odds in a town that’s as eclectic as they are. The Hindi remake is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment, who are currently also producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar.

The film was remade in Telugu as Falaknuma Das in 2019 starring Vishwak Sen and became a blockbuster success.