Master actor Arun Alexander passes away after suffering heart attack; Lokesh Kanagaraj offers condolence

Arun Alexander, who has shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil, has also played a key role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous film Kaithi.

In yet another shocking piece of news, popular Kollywood actor Arun Alexander, passed away due to a heart attack yesterday. He was 48. Arun is known his laudable roles in films including Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recently released film Kaithi and Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil. The demise of the actor sent shock waves to people in Tamil Nadu. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed the actor in his upcoming film Master, took to his Twitter space and offered his condolence.

He wrote, “Dint expect you’ll leave us this soon na... couldn’t control my tears...you will be irreplaceable and you’ll always live in my heart na...” The news of Arun’s demise has shocked Kollywood, and celebs have been expressing their shock to hear the news. Apart from his acting skills, Arun Alexander is also known for his skill in dubbing. He had given voice to many Hollywood stars in their Tamil dubbed versions. In Kaithi, Arun Alexander played a key role, and he was seen in a grey shade.

See Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tweet here:

Dint expect you’ll leave us this soon na... couldn’t control my tears...you will be irreplaceable and you’ll always live in my heart na... pic.twitter.com/TcvJNTecAr — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 28, 2020

In Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, Arun was seen as a Minister and it goes without saying that his appearance in the film’s opening scene will remain unforgettable. He made headlines after he took part in an interview where he confirmed his role in Vijay’s upcoming film Master. Fans of the actor have been offering their condolence to his family. Arun’s passing away is a huge loss to the Kollywood industry.

