  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Master actor Arun Alexander passes away after suffering heart attack; Lokesh Kanagaraj offers condolence

Arun Alexander, who has shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil, has also played a key role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous film Kaithi.
12310 reads Mumbai
Master actor Arun Alexander passes away after suffering heart attack; Lokesh Kanagaraj offers condolenceMaster actor Arun Alexander passes away after suffering heart attack; Lokesh Kanagaraj offers condolence
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In yet another shocking piece of news, popular Kollywood actor Arun Alexander, passed away due to a heart attack yesterday. He was 48. Arun is known his laudable roles in films including Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recently released film Kaithi and Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil. The demise of the actor sent shock waves to people in Tamil Nadu. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed the actor in his upcoming film Master, took to his Twitter space and offered his condolence.

He wrote, “Dint expect you’ll leave us this soon na... couldn’t control my tears...you will be irreplaceable and you’ll always live in my heart na...” The news of Arun’s demise has shocked Kollywood, and celebs have been expressing their shock to hear the news. Apart from his acting skills, Arun Alexander is also known for his skill in dubbing. He had given voice to many Hollywood stars in their Tamil dubbed versions. In Kaithi, Arun Alexander played a key role, and he was seen in a grey shade.

See Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tweet here:

Also Read: Rajinikanth quits plans to enter politics; Cites bad health and pandemic situation

In Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, Arun was seen as a Minister and it goes without saying that his appearance in the film’s opening scene will remain unforgettable. He made headlines after he took part in an interview where he confirmed his role in Vijay’s upcoming film Master. Fans of the actor have been offering their condolence to his family. Arun’s passing away is a huge loss to the Kollywood industry.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to hit the big screens on January 13: Official announcement
Vijay starrer Master's runtime to be the longest for Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial?
Thalapathy Vijay's Master to release in Hindi and is titled as 'Vijay: The Master'; Details Inside
Thalapathy Vijay's Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gets U/A certificate as makers gear up for the release
South Newsmakers: Tollywood biggies at a party, Thalapathy Vijay's Master & Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil's Paattu
Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers RELEASE Telugu teaser of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial
close