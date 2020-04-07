Master actor Mahendran spills the beans about teaser release date of the Vijay starrer

Actor Mahendran, who will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master has hinted at the release date of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

While the fans of Thalapathy Vijay are desperately waiting to know updates of the actor’s upcoming film Master, Mahendran, who will be seen playing a key role in the film, spilled the beans about the teaser release date of the film. When a Twitter user tagged him and asked for an update, he stated that there might be updates on the release of teaser or trailer before April 14. This has upped the excitement of Thalapathy fans and now the news is all over the internet.

This comes after fans were left puzzled by tweets by theater owners yesterday. Out of nowhere, theater owners had tweeted just the movie’s name. This left the fans anticipating that the movie will be released soon after the lockdown. However, some media reports suggest that the lockdown would be extended till April 30 in Tamil Nadu as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has been alarmingly increased. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

Chellakutty Nandha unna Mari naanum waiting pa andha teaser or trailer yaedhachum release panna nalla irrukum don't worry April 14th kulla oru nalla update varum https://t.co/OlAkq8TswQ — Master Mahendran (@Actor_Mahendran) April 6, 2020

Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female leads. Along with Mahendran, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will also be seen playing a key role. The movie was supposed to be released in the second week of April. But the release has been delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government. Bankrolled by XB Movie creators, the film has background and audio tracks composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it is well known that Vijay will be seen as a college professor.

