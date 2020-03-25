Master actor Malavika Mohanan posts an EMOTIONAL message about self quarantine

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Petta, shared an emotional message on Twitter at the time of self-quarantine to contain the COVID 19 situation.

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj directorial, Petta is all set to be seen with Thalapathy Vijay in Master. She took to her Twitter space and shared a video, in which she mentioned what her priorities are, and how her decision would affect the life of her loved ones at this time of self quarantine during COVID scare. She posted a photo, in which she can be seen holding a sheet of paper with a message.

Posting the photo, she wrote on Twitter, “The health of my parents, my brother, my loved and close ones is my most important priority in life. Us being irresponsible and negligent puts them in danger of contracting harmful virusus. #stayhome #staysafe #breakthechain #istayhomefor”. While almost all celebrities are sharing their stand on self quarantine, Malavika Mohanan’s post too comes as an inspiration to people, who are struggling to stay indoors.

The health of my parents, my brother, my loved and close ones is my most important priority in life. Us being irresponsible and negligent puts them in danger of contracting harmful virusus. #stayhome #staysafe #breakthechain #istayhomefor pic.twitter.com/vspHY7oEQE — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 24, 2020

On the work front, she will be seen romancing Thalapathy Vijay onscreen in Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film. Produced by XB Film Creators, Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film. It was reported earlier that the film would hit the big screens in the second week of April. However, it will be delayed as the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown for the next 3 weeks.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More