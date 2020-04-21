Master actor Malavika Mohanan shows off her bike racing skills in a throwback video

What we see in the video is Malavika in a full racing suit and having a go on the racing circuit. It also looks like she rode Yamaha R15 version 3. Sharing a few pictures and a video, Malavika stated that her love for riding took a peak last June when she happened to ride along with some of the best riders at India’s first formula one track. Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Vijay as the lead actor.

She wrote on Instagram, “With all the pressure to learn “new skills” indoors, this is an appreciation post to learning new skills outdoors. Taking my love for bike riding a notch higher, last June I rode with some of the best riders at India’s first formula one track, the intimidating ‘Buddh international circuit’ in Noida. I definitely couldn’t match their speed or their seamless navigations, having only ridden regular bikes my whole life, but I miss this day and I miss the insane but amazing adrenaline rush I felt here!"