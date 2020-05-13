Master actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj misses playing cricket; Promises to be stronger and fitter

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj took to his Instagram space and shared photos of him playing cricket while stating that he misses his team.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj has never failed to entertain his fans in all of his movies. With the lockdown for COVID 19, he has been staying home to maintain social distancing. Taking to his Instagram space, he expressed how he missed playing cricket. Sharing a series of photos of himself on the photo sharing application, he stated that he would be much stronger and fitter this time. The post received massive attention by fans and followers.

He wrote on Instagram, “When u miss your team and the game #LoveForCricket @madrasallstars #MAS Miss playing with the boys ... waiting to get back on the field ... FITTER & STRONGER this time”. All his social media posts have been making the headlines recently. His dance video along with his wife Kiki went viral on social media. On the work front, he will be next seen sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, the film will have Shanthanu in negative shade, suggest media reports. Shanthanu will also be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming film, which is directed by Sreejar and produced by Ravindar Chandrasekar's Libra Productions along with Saravanapriyan and Subramanian of First Man Film Works. The yet to be titled film will also have Athulya Ravi in one of the lead roles. As far as the supporting cast is concerned, Yogi Babu, Madhumitha, Reshma, Manu Balu and Mayilswamy will be seen in key roles.

