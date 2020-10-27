Master actress Andrea Jeremiah bakes a cake; Says 'feels like a major life accomplishment'

The actress Andrea Jeremiah is surely making waves as she tries her hand at baking cakes. Check out the post.

The southern diva, Andrea Jeremiah shared a post on her Instagram after baking a delicious looking cake. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "All my life, whenever someone says something nice about my singing or acting, I just smile politely, almost embarrassed by the compliment. But whenever anyone praises my cake, I become all excited and jump around saying “Really ? You like it ? Yaaay!“ Maybe because I’ve been onstage ever since I can remember, but never entered the kitchen until the lockdown. So from zero to this in 6 months feels like a major life accomplishment and here’s a series of my baking posts just to celebrate that."

The actress is surely making waves as she tries her hand at baking cakes. As per Andrea Jeremiah's post the actress is delighted when someone gives her a compliment about her cake. On the work front, the gorgeous actress will feature in the upcoming film Master. This film will feature the popular actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The news reports state that the film will feature the makkal selvan of southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi as the villain in the film.

Check out the post

The first look poster of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The film was slated for a release earlier on but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The actress Andrea Jeremiah previously stated how working in the Thalapathy VIjay starrer was a 'fabulous experience.'

(ALSO READ: Andrea Jeremiah calls acting in Master a 'fabulous' experience; Says Thalapathy Vijay is very down to earth)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×