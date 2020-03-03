Master actress Gouri G Kishan on working with Vijay: Sharing space with him is a dream come true

The upcoming movie Master's team has recently wrapped up its shooting schedule. Gouri G Kishan who plays an instrumental role in the action thriller has penned down her thoughts about the same.

South superstar Vijay has been quite busy since the past few months with his upcoming movie Master. The best part is that the cast and crew have finally wrapped up the shooting schedule much to the excitement of the fans. Gouri G Kishan who happens to be an inevitable part of the movie has recently shared a heartfelt post on Twitter about her entire experience of working in the same. She has also expressed her thoughts about working with Vijay.

Here’s what she writes, “Sharing screen space with Vijay sir is a dream come true! @Dir_Lokesh and his guy gang are absolute rockstars and @sathyaDP I’m so grateful for the special bond we share. Lastly, to my wonderful co-actors - this has been such a pleasure! #ComingSoon.” Gouri has also shared a lovely picture from the sets of Master in which she can be seen posing with the rest of the cast and the crew. However, superstar Vijay is missing from the scene.

Talking about Master, apart from Vijay and Gouri, it also features Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nagendra Prasad in the lead roles. The action thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Xavier Britto. Talking about Gouri G Kishan, she has displayed her acting prowess in other movies too including the 2018 Tamil romantic drama 96 featuring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Gouri played the younger version of Trisha in the movie.

