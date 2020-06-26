Master actress Malavika Mohanan receives a higher remuneration than Nayanthara?

If reports are to be believed then, the Master actress Malavika Mohanan received a whopping amount of Rs 5 crores for her films, whereas the Darbar actress is getting Rs 4 crores as her remuneration.

The stunning diva Malavika Mohanan is reportedly fetching a higher fee for her southern flicks than Lady Superstar Nayanthara. If reports are to be believed then, the Master actress Malavika Mohanan received a whopping amount of Rs 5 crores for her films, whereas the Darbar actress is getting Rs 4 crores as her remuneration. The gorgeous diva Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar of the south film industry. On the other hand, the stunner, Malavika Mohanan has made her mark in south film industry as well as Bollywood. On the work front, the southern diva, Malavika will be seen in the highly anticipated film, Master.

This film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his film, Kaithi starring south actor Karthi. The much-awaited film Master, will feature Thalapathy Vijay and makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The ace actors from the south film industry will be seen locking horns with each other. The makers of Master have previously released the first look of the film. The fans and film audiences are very impressed by the first look poster of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The second look poster features the Vikram Vedha actor Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay in intense expressions.

The film Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was supposed to hit the big screen in the month of April. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown, and the theatres were shutdown. Filmmakers had to suspend their shoots as well.

