Master actress Malavika Mohanan rejects a film opposite Ravi Teja?

The news reports also add that the director was hoping to get the Master actress on board to play the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. Now, the latest buzz in the south film industry is that the gorgeous diva has rejected the film.
The latest news update about the south siren Malavika Mohanan states that she rejected a film opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. This southern drama will reportedly be helmed by ace south director Ramesh Varma. The news reports also add that the director was hoping to get the Master actress on board to play the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. Now, the latest buzz in the south film industry is that the gorgeous diva has rejected the film. The reason for the stunner Malavika Mohanan rejecting the Ramesh Varma directorial is still not known.  

The makers too have not yet revealed many details about the cast and crew of the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer. On the work front, the sultry siren, Malavika Mohanan will be seen next in the highly anticipated drama called Master. This film will have Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. What is interesting is that, the south flick Master has makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The first look poster of Master has immensely impressed the audience members. It features south star Thalapathy Vijay in an intense look.

The second look poster of Master features, makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay with angry expressions. The poster hints that there will be some intense rivalry between the lead actor and the film’s villain. The film Master happens to be one of the most highly anticipated film from the south film industry.

