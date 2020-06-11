  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Master actress Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold with her bold red lips; See Pic

The actress shared a post on her Instagram account wherein she is seen in a stunning look with bold red lips. On the work front, the actress will be seen in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Master.
4634 reads Mumbai
Master actress Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold with her bold red lips; See Pic
Master actress Malavika Mohanan is trying her best to lift her mood during a dull day. The actress shared a post on her Instagram account wherein she is seen in a stunning look with bold red lips. The gorgeous diva shared a photo of herself, with a bright red lip which she states will lift an otherwise, dull day. The fans and followers of the south siren are delighted to see her fabulous look and are going gaga over her stunning picture. On the work front, the actress will be seen in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Master. The film is helmed by well-known south director Lokesh Kanagaraj and will also feature the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.

 The director is widely known for his hard-hitting films. Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed Kaithi starring south actor Karthi in the lead. The film proved to be a box office hit and the fans gave the film a thundering response at the box office. The film Master was expected to hit the screen in April. But due to the global outbreak of Coroanvirus, the filmmakers had to postpone the release of the film.

Check out Malavika Mohanan's post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some vivid red for a dull day

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (malavikamohanan_) on

The makers of Master have not yet announced the new official release date of the Thalapathy Vijay film. The fans and film audiences are particularly excited about the film as the power house actor like Thalapathy Vijay and Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space. The film’s first look poster has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and audiences.     

Credits :instagram

