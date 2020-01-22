Master: Andrea Jeremiah releases a BTS photo from the sets of the Vijay starrer

While the first and second look posters of Vijay starrer Master took over the internet, Andrea Jeremiah, who is playing a key role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, took to her Instagram and shared a behind the screen photo, in which she can be seen having a discussion with the director. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “#setlife #grateful to be working with this amazingly talented #filmmaker in one of the biggest films of 2020 gearing up for the final schedule in Feb #lokeshkanagaraj #master #ilayathalapathy #anirudh”.

Other than Andrea and Vijay, the star cast of Master includes Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Gouri Krishna of 96 fame, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. Reports suggest that the final schedule of the movie will be wrapped up by next month. Some media reports claim that the film’s pre-release business has touched Rs 200 crore. While Anirudh Ravichander is composing music, Sathyan Sooryan has been roped in for the camera work.

The second look Master was unveiled by the makers last week. In the poster, the actor can be seen posing a striking pose, dressed in black. Latest reports suggest that, both Malavika Mohanan and Andrea will have stunning stunt sequences in the film. Malavika Mohanan is also getting trained for Parkour and she will have a power packed stunt sequence with Vijay Sethupathi. Malavika Mohanan has been paired opposite Vijay, and for her role in the film, she has been training in parkour for the past two months.