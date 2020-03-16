Master Audio Launch Highlights: Thalapathy Vijay kissing Vijay Sethupathi to his dig at IT raids
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master is creating the right buzz and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores for them. The makers of the film recently hosted a grand audio launch event in Chennai, attended by the entire cast and crew. Though it was as grand as it could be, the event was restricted only to few fans due to coronavirus pandemic. Director Lokesh, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan among others graced the event. Master audio launch was the talk of the town and fans made it to the top trends of Twitter.
Here's are the top highlights from Master audio launch:
Medaiyai mayakkiya @MalavikaM_
"We planned 12 songs, but had to go with 8 for the film. Two more will release in future" - Anirudh's surprise@anirudhofficial#Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/aNNeApCGEz
Thalapathy-a yaarum ippadi paathuruka maatom! This will be an unusual Vijay film! - @Dir_Lokesh#Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/m5kJZ24Ufx
Kill them with your success, Bury them with your smile! - Thalapathy Vijay #Master #MasterAudioLaunchDay #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/CYnQ1Ta6ok
Vijay on Ajith Kumar: The highlight of the evening was when Vijay, during his speech said that he has tried to dress up like his friend Ajith. "Like my friend Ajith, I've come dressed in a blazer," he remarked and the entire crowd went crazy.
Vijay sir speech About our Ajith sir ....#NanbarAjith pic.twitter.com/gZgJoEsnqG
