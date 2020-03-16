  1. Home
Master Audio Launch Highlights: Thalapathy Vijay kissing Vijay Sethupathi to his dig at IT raids

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master audio launch was the talk of the town and fans made it to the top trends of Twitter. Here's are the top highlights from the event that took place yesterday in Chennai.
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master is creating the right buzz and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores for them. The makers of the film recently hosted a grand audio launch event in Chennai, attended by the entire cast and crew. Though it was as grand as it could be, the event was restricted only to few fans due to coronavirus pandemic. Director Lokesh, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan among others graced the event. Master audio launch was the talk of the town and fans made it to the top trends of Twitter. 

Here's are the top highlights from Master audio launch: 

Vijay kissing Vijay Sethupathi:  Vijay Sethupathi kissing Vijay on the sets of Master took social media by storm. This time, Vijay decided to kiss Sethupathi and it was indeed sweetest moment.

Malavika Mohanan speaks in Tamil: The actress, who is playing the female lead role in the film opposite Vijay, said, "This is the first time I am talking in Tamil on stage. If I say something wrong, please forgive me. Vijay sir, it's been an absolute dream come true working with you. It didn't feel like I was working with one of the biggest stars in the country. You are the humblest co-star I have ever worked with. Very sweet and supportive."

Anirudh Ravichander's sweet words for Vijay: The music composer who is teaming up with Vijay for the second time after Kaththi said, "I am glad to have got this opportunity now... with Master. I hope he likes the BGM as much as he liked the songs. "I have seen parts of Master and I hope it brings a lot of goodwill to Shantanu, actor Mahendran, and other members."
Lokesh Kanagaraj's revelation about Vijay Sethupathi: The director revealed, "Master is my third film and my first audio launch. Thanks, Thalapathy Vijay na for such a big opportunity Thanks Vijay Sethupathi na for accepting this film without even listening to the entire script."
Vijay on IT raid: When the actor was asked what would ask his younger self, he replied, "I would want my old life back. It was peaceful...without any raid." The actor took a dig at the IT raid that took place at his residence in Chennai.

Vijay on Ajith Kumar: The highlight of the evening was when Vijay, during his speech said that he has tried to dress up like his friend Ajith.  "Like my friend Ajith, I've come dressed in a blazer," he remarked and the entire crowd went crazy. 

