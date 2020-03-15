Master Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay makes a dashing entry in an all black look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The much-awaited audio launch of the south flick Master has finally started. The south star Thalapathy Vijay who essays the lead role made a smashing entry at the launch in an all-black look. The Bigil actor looked very dapper in his black suit. Thalapathy Vijay greeted the audiences present at the Master audio launch with a big smile. The fans and followers of the south actor are very excited about the film Master. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the audio launch will be released cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

But, the makers, decided to hold an audio launch on a smaller scale in Chennai. The fans are delighted that the audio launch of Master took place. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his film Kaithi starring south actor Karthi. The film Master will also feature, makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Nassar in crucial roles. There is a strong buzz going around that the film Master will hit the silver screen in the month of April. But, there is no confirmation on the release date of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

The songs of the film have become an instant hit among fans and music lovers. Songs like Kutti Story, Vaathi Coming, and Vaathi Raid are proving to be massive hits among the fans. The music director of the Thalapathy Vijay film is done by Anirudh Ravichander.

