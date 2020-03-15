Master Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay's fans can't keep calm as they gear up for his speech

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As we all know Vijay's speech at the audio launch of his every film has been the talk of the town. This time again fans are waiting to know what's in stores for them as they gear up for Master audio launch event.

Finally, the big day has arrived! Thalapathy Vijay's fans have geared for the grand audio launch event of his upcoming film, Master. The event will take place today in Chennai and fans just can't keep calm. The social media is abuzz with hashtags #ThalapathySpeech and #MasterAudioLaunch. The actor's fans are making sure that he is trending on the internet ahead of the audio launch. Also this time, fans and media will not be a part of the audio launch event.

In the past, Vijay, during his speeches had attacked the ruling AIADMK government on the corruption issue. He took a dig at a lot of things. Now fans are looking forward to his 'kutti kathai' (short stories) and also it remains to see if he breaks silence on IT raid and other controversies that of late hit the headlines. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj stars Vijay Sethupathi as the villain with Andrea, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Dheena amongst as a part of the supporting cast. The makers of the film are looking forward to a grand release in April.

