Master Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay's fans can't keep calm as they gear up for his speech
Finally, the big day has arrived! Thalapathy Vijay's fans have geared for the grand audio launch event of his upcoming film, Master. The event will take place today in Chennai and fans just can't keep calm. The social media is abuzz with hashtags #ThalapathySpeech and #MasterAudioLaunch. The actor's fans are making sure that he is trending on the internet ahead of the audio launch. Also this time, fans and media will not be a part of the audio launch event. As we all know Vijay's speech at the audio launch of his every film has been the talk of the town. This time again fans are waiting to know what's in stores for them.
In the past, Vijay, during his speeches had attacked the ruling AIADMK government on the corruption issue. He took a dig at a lot of things. Now fans are looking forward to his 'kutti kathai' (short stories) and also it remains to see if he breaks silence on IT raid and other controversies that of late hit the headlines. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about Master audio launch:
Here the master class Tracks are published
Gonna be a massive Today ... #MasterAudioLaunch#Master #VaathiRaid#Thalapathy #Vaathi #Vijay #MakkalSelvan #ThalapathySpeech #ThalapathyVijay @anirudhofficial @thisisysr @XBFilmCreators pic.twitter.com/3mtofptkVK
My new mobile home screen and lock screen Update @actorvijay #ThalapathySpeech #Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/D4eQoAnFBh
How many waiting #ThalapathySpeech Especially #KuttyStory
Idhu beast mode #Master #VaathiRaid #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/Fj0GpzmjmH
The big day is here !!! #MasterAudioLaunch day
Madly waiting to @anirudhofficial bgm for @actorvijay and #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl , but more than that we all are waiting for #ThalapathySpeech @Jagadishbliss @RIAZtheboss @MrRathna @imKBRshanthnu pic.twitter.com/9zBHDY7zEp
All of us waiting for our #VaathiComing
To hear #ThalapathySpeech #KuttiStory #MasterAudioLaunch
Waiting la ye veri eruthey @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/uhbAlLJ5kV
Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj stars Vijay Sethupathi as the villain with Andrea, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Dheena amongst as a part of the supporting cast. The makers of the film are looking forward to a grand release in April.
