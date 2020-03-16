Master Audio Launch: Vijay thanks his fans; says he has a place in Vijay Sethupathi's heart during his speech

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The south star Thalapathy Vijay who has a massive fan following said that he was grateful for all the love his fans have been showering him with.

The much-awaited audio launch of Master took place and the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay revealed many candid stories. The south star who has a massive fan following took the stage and said he was grateful for all the love his fans have been showering him with. Thalapathy Vijay reveals how he never understood why makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi agreed to do the film. The actor who featured in the blockbuster hit Bigil mentions that finally he asked the Super Deluxe actor about it. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi said that he really likes the Bigil actor and that is when Thalapathy Vijay realized he holds a special place in the Sanga Thamizhan actor's heart. Vijay then spoke about the director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The south star who featured in Mersal also said that the director is a perfect example of a hardworking individual. The Thuppakki actor says that Lokesh used to work with a bank before he decided to become a director. Thalapathy Vijay praises the director for doing an impeccable job. The lead star of Master also thanks co-star Andrea Jeremiah for giving her nod to the film, as she is known to be very selective with the kind of films she wants to do. The Master Audio Launch also witnessed the lead actor calling the music director of the film the star of the event. The south actor Thalapathy Vijay said that the songs of the film are proving to be a hit among music lovers especially the Kutty Story song and it is all due to the hard work of the music composer.

Vijay also thanked Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Thalapathy Vijay further added that he feels sorry that the event could not be conducted on a large scale for the fans to attend. Vijay also says that for this film he wanted to don a look which is similar to his friend Ajith. Finally, the actor speaks about the raids at his home. Vijay says that the situation is just fine and he wishes that he could live like his younger self when there were no raids.

