Master Box Office Collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay targets an extended weekend of Rs 110 crore nett

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller is going strong at the box-office on second day. Check out the detailed wise collection report of the film here.

After a roaring start at the box-office, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master is rock-steady on it’s second day as early estimates suggest the gross collections of Thursday in the range of Rs 23 to 24 crore. The two-day total of Master stands at Rs 65 crore plus, and the three day opening weekend numbers are expected to be around the Rs 90 crore mark. In terms of nett collections, the film raked in Rs 19 crore plus on Thursday, taking the two-day nett total to Rs 54 crore plus.

While for a Hindi film, the drop in numbers on day two would have been an alarming sign, it’s a routine trend down south wherein the numbers tend to fall post a huge opening, and then settle at normal levels over the weekend. A jump in numbers is expected on Saturday and Sunday and the five-day weekend gross should be in the range of Rs 135 crore, with a nett total of Rs 115 crore, which is historic to say the least, particularly in the Covid times.

The hype around the film should settle down by Sunday, and it would be from Monday that we would know if it can emerge a clean hit in its local market i.e. Tamil Nadu or not. However, in places like Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra and Telangana, the film will reach the break-even mark today, thereby attaining the “HIT” tag by end the opening weekend. The distribution rights in Tamil Nadu is pegged at Rs 60 crore.

Estimates of Master in Key Markets (Gross):

Day One: Rs 42 crore

Day Two: Rs 23.5 crore plus (Rs 19 crore nett)

Tamil Nadu: Rs 15.2 crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 2.80 crore

Karnataka: Rs 2 crore

Kerala: Rs 1 crore

Rest of India: Rs 2.5 crore

Total Gross: Rs 65.5 crore plus

Total Nett: Rs 54 crore

Stay tuned for extensive coverage of box-office on Master, Krack and Red, only on Pinkvilla.

These are just early estimates and the final figures will be updated in the due course of time by 4 pm.

