Master: Crew of Thalapathy Vijay starrer will attend the first day show of the film when it releases

The highly anticipated film of the south film industry, Master will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The latest news update about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, suggest that the crew of the film will be attending the first day show alongside the film audiences, once the film hits the big screen. The film Master will bring together the two most highly acclaimed actors from the south, makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. The first look of the poster of the southern drama, Master received a thundering response from the fans and audience members.

The first look poster sees Thalapathy Vijay in an intense look. The makers of the much-awaited drama, Master, released the second look poster of the film featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was expected to hit the silver screen in the month of April. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the film was postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date for Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

The fans and followers of the Bigil actor are hoping to hear an update about the film's new release date. The songs of Master are already proving to be chartbusters, and the fans and music lovers across the globe are loving it. The latest news update about the crew watching the film with the fans has now generated a lot of curiosity among the audience members.

