Master: Crowd goes berserk as they gather in large numbers to buy tickets of Thalapathy Vijay starrer; WATCH

Vijay starrer Master is all set to release this Pongal, January 13 and the moviegoers are going berserk. With the movie releasing on the big screen in the next two days, fans have started thronging the cinema halls since this morning to buy tickets. A few photos and videos of movie buffs going insane without maintaining any physical distancing have gone viral on social media. In fact, there are reports that some of them have allegedly tried to break window panes in their attempt to buy the tickets.

The crowd clearly looks unmanageable in the video. The theatre owner had to call the police in order to bring the crowd in control. The craze for the film is going crazy every passing minute. Master is the first Tamil film to be released in cinema halls after pandemic hit the country. The TN government has allowed cinema halls with 100 per cent occupancy and this is a worrying situation now as fans are going insane already. Meanwhile, Kerala theatres are set to reopen on January 13 with Vijay’s Master.

Check out videos below:

Crowds outside Rohini theatre for #mastertickets . Theatre owner had to call the police as they had limited staff to handle the lines with no physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/OXTVdzUnID — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) January 10, 2021

Master also starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan will release in theatres on Wednesday. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by XB Film Creators. In a shocking piece of news, a few clips from Master have allegedly leaked online. The makers are worried about the same and have requested not to share it online.

Lokesh tweeted, "Dear all, it's been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank you all. Love you all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

