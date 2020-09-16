Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj to announce his next directorial venture today

Lokesh and Karthi’s Kaithi starring Karthi was released this year and it turned out to be a blockbuster, even after locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil.

One of the critically acclaimed Kollywood directors is Lokesh Kanagaraj. Starting from Maanagaram to the most recent Kaithi, the director’s films have always received positive responses from fans and critics alike. Now, at a time when we are waiting to see his upcoming directorial venture Master, the director took to his Twitter space and stated that he will be announcing his next directorial venture today evening 6 pm. This news has come as a sweet surprise to the director’s fans.

It was reported a couple of months back that the director will be having Rajinikanth as the lead actor in his next directorial venture, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Pictures. Reports also suggested that the director will be teaming up with Suriya in his next film. It is to be noted that Lokesh and Karthi’s Kaithi, which got released this year, turned out to be a blockbuster. However, we will not know for sure who will be the lead actor in his next film until he announces officially.

See his Tweet here:

I'm very happy to let you guys know that the Announcement of my next directorial venture will be out tomorrow at 6pm! — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of his next directorial venture Master starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist, while Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role in Master, which is produced by XB Film creators. Master was supposed to be released on April 8. But the release got delayed owing to the COVID 19 situation.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×