Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm a political drama with Kamal Haasan as the lead actor?

The film will be a full-fledged political drama, and it is expected that an official update on the film will be made soon.

In the recent past, one of the Kollywood directors who has received attention is Lokesh Kanagaraj. Starting from his critically acclaimed debut film Maanagaram to his latest directorial venture Kaithi, the filmmaker’s creations have been gaining a massive attention by Kollywood movie buffs. Now, a new report has surfaced stating that the director is all set to join hands with legendary actor Kamal Haasan. Apparently, the film will be a political drama.

While no official confirmation has been made on this news yet, it has already taken over the internet as fans of the actor and director are all pumped up to hear the news. Meanwhile, it was reported recently that Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Rajinikanth’s next film, and it will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Productions. An official update about this film is also still awaited. Well, it looks like Kollywood movie buffs are in for amazing treat by the director if reports are anything to go by.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently awaiting the release of Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Master is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood. While it was reported sometime back that the makers are eyeing to release the film directly on OTT platforms, the makers denied the claims. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the works of his upcoming film Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film’s shooting is expected to be resumed soon now that the Tamil Nadu Government has granted permission to resume with the filming process.

Credits :The Times Of India

