Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj holding talks with Ram Charan for his next film?

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who shot to his fame after helming Maanagaram, is currently awaiting the release of his next film Master with Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has reportedly said during a video interaction that he is holding talks with Tollywood biggie Ram Charan for his next film. According to a report in The Times Of India, Lokesh Kanagaraj is being approached by several producers from other languages to collaborate with them for his next film. He reportedly stated during the conversation that only talks are initiated with Ram Charan.

After he finishes the script, only if Ram Charan gives his nod, the film will take off. He added that the project will however not started until he finishes his ongoing film with Kamal Haasan titled Vikram. The director is only two films old and his third film Master is yet to hit the big screens. He shot to his fame with the Tamil film Maanagaram and his next film Kaithi with Karthi as the lead actor receive a huge applause from the fans.

His upcoming film Master with Thaalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan as the leading actors is all set to be released on January 13. His film with Kamal Haasan titled Vikram is being bankrolled by Ulaga Naayagan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Jr NTR as yet another lead actor, while will be seen as the leading lady.

