Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj issues clarification regarding his social media pages

Taking to Twitter, Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj stated that he does not have accounts on Facebook and Instagram after several fake profiles were created.
4851 reads Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's director Lokesh Kanagaraj issues clarification regarding his social media pages
Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the few directors in Kollywood who shot up to fame with just a few movies. His recent film, Kaithi, which had Karthi in the lead role, gave him instant fame. The film was lauded by the audience and critics alike. Though the film had a box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, the film had an amazing run in theaters and it shined bright at the Box Office. For the unversed, both Kaithi and Bigil were released on the same day.

Now, as fans are going gaga over theater owners’ sudden Tweets about the film Master, several fake accounts have been created in the name of Lokesh Kanagarj on Instagram and Facebook. All the accounts are putting up random dates as release dates for Master and they are all sharing photots of the film and the director Lokesh Kanagaraj. In order to clear the air regarding the issue, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter space and stated that he has no account on Instagram and Facebook and that Twitter is his only social media page.

On the work front, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture is Vijay starrer Master. The makers recently wrapped up the shooting. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, the film has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies in Master. The film also starrs Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in a key role.

