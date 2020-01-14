Master: Fans of Thalapathy Vijay to get a special gift from the makers on Pongal?

The latest news reports suggest that the makers of the south drama Master are hoping to give the fans a Pongal gift.

The fans and followers of the south megastar Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly waiting for an update on the highly anticipated film Master. The latest news reports suggest that the makers of the south drama Master are hoping to give the fans and film audience a Pongal gift. The fans are very excited about this news as they hope that the makers will release the first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi or it could be the second poster of the film with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in their character looks.

The first look of the much-awaited film Master was released amid high expectations from the fans and audience members. The first look of Master sees south megastar Thalapathy Vijay in a rugged and intense look. The fans had set off a frenzy on social media when the first look of Thalapathy Vijay was unveiled by the makers of the south flick. Now, with the latest announcement from the makers of Master, the fans are hoping for a special gift. The south superstar makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be celebrating his birthday on 16 January, and that is a major reason why the fans are really hoping to see the actor's first look or the second poster alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

This film is helmed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj. There are a lot of expectations from the ace director to deliver yet another hit film after Karthi's Kaithi. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to play a negative character in the upcoming film Master.

