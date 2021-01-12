Master: FIR filed against Xavier Britto as songs played during audio launch were from other movies of Vijay

Apparently, some of the songs played during the audio launch of Master were owned by a private company and the makers used the songs without prior permission.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master has been facing various problems. Starting from the bad weather in Delhi during the initial days of shooting to the most recent relaxations in theatre controversy, the film has been facing troubles every now and then. Now, an FIR has been filed against the film’s producer Xavier Britto as songs from other movies of Vijay were played during the film’s audio launch which happened earlier last year.

Master audio launch was held in a grand event March 2020. During the event, a few songs from other films of Vijay were also played. Later, a private company claimed that they own the copyrights of some of the songs played during the event and registered case against the producer. Now, the Madras High Court has ordered the CBCID police to register the FIR against filmmaker Xavier Brito. He has been accused of illegally using other film songs without a permit.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay playing the titular role, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while several other young talents including Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan, Arjun Das and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing some crucial roles. The film is set to hit the big screens tomorrow as a Pongal special after a long wait. It will have a Box Office clash with Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran.

Credits :The Times Of India

