Master full movie LEAKED online on TamilRockers and other piracy sites

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has finally released today, on January 13. The film is a best Pongal treat to the audience as it has managed to live up to their expectations. Master has opened to a fantastic start at the box office. The film, which sees Vijay in the role of a college professor, is getting good response from the moviegoers on social media. Amidst all the chaos and important clips including Vijay’s introduction scene leaked online ahead of the film's release, unfortunately, Master full movie has been leaked now on TamilTockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Yes, within hours of its release, Master full movie is leaked and is available online to watch. This is not for the first time that any movie has been leaked within hours of its release. In the past, many Bollywood and South movies have been the victim of notorious piracy sites. Rajinikanth's Darbar, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and many other such big films were leaked.

Ahead of the film's release, director Lokesh took to Twitter and requested fans not to share the leaked clips on social media. He wrote, "Dear all...It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it..Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Produced bu Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master has also released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and in Hindi as Vijay: The Master.

The college drama also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

