Master in Hindi: Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi are set for an epic showdown in this intense Vijay The Master teaser

Vijay: The Master teaser promises action and lot of style and swag as Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi lock horns.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Starring Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers recently released Tamil trailer of the film and it has set high expectations among the viewers. Well, there's also a surprise treat for Vijay's fans from North. Yes, the makers have released Hindi dubbed version teaser of the film titled, Vijay: The Master. After much hype that the film is also releasing in Hindi, Master makers decided to unveil the film's first teaser and it is action-packed.

The teaser promises action and lot of style and swag as Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi lock horns. The teaser also sees Malavika Mohanan as Vijay's love interest. However, a lot of fans are upset with Hindi teaser as they do not have the actor's signature dialogue from the original. Nevertheless, Vijay: The Master has set high expectations among Hindi speaking fans. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah among others.

WATCH FULL TEASER BELOW:

What do you think about the Master Hindi teaser? Let us know in the comment section below

Master is releasing on Pongal 2021 in theatres across Tamil Nadu with 100 percent occupancy. Produced by XB Film Creators, the action-packed college drama has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Credits :YouTube

