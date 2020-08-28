0
Master: Introduction scene of Thalapathy Vijay from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial REVEALED?

It is also being speculated that the film will have 'Vaathi Coming' as the introduction song for Thalapathy Vijay.
Master: Introduction scene of Thalapathy Vijay from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial REVEALED?

At a time when we all are waiting to hear more updates from the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, a new update has come up stating that the introduction scene of Vijay from the film will be a reunion of college friends in their college. Sanjeev, who will be seen playing an important role in the film, has revealed that the introduction scene will have all mass elements that the fans of Vijay will expect. It is anticipated that the song ‘Vaathi Coming’ will be the introduction song for Thalapathy Vijay.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto’s home banner XB Film Creators. It was expected by the fans that the makers will reveal the film’s teaser on his birthday, but it did not happen. Starring Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Master has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies. Apart from Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, the film also has Arjun Das of Kaithi fame in a key role.

Also Read: Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake: Karthi and Radhakrishnan Parthiban to play the lead roles?

After the makers of Soorarai Pottru announced a direct release on OTT platform, it was expected that Master will also have a direct release on digital platforms. However, the makers have clarified that they will wait for the theatres to reopen and give the film a proper theatrical release. The producer had also earlier revealed that the film will be released either during this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal, depending on when the COVID 19 situation is contained.

Credits :The Times Of India

