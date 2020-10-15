Master, Jagame Thandhiram to Mookuthi Amman: Tamil films to look out for after theatres reopen

From Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram to Thalapathy Vijay's Master, let’s take a look at all the most anticipated Kollywood films that will be released after theatres reopen.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu minister Kadambur Raju said during an interview that the theatres in the state will be reopened by the end of this month. With this, it is anticipated that most awaited Kollywood films will be released soon. While the shootings of several biggies including Thala Ajith’s Valimai have started, this news of theatres reopening has come as a sweet piece of news to the movie buffs. Some biggies including Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru opted to release the films directly on OTT platforms. It is anticipated that the theatres will not have full crowd due to the pandemic situation.

The minister also stated that restrictions such as social distancing and reduction in the number of theatre audience will be imposed when the theatres reopen. Several biggies including Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram have wrapped up the shooting before the pandemic situation grips the nation. Let’s take a look at all the most anticipated Kollywood films that will be released after theatres reopen.

Master: Directed by critically acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj, master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the key roles. When theatres were shut during the lockdown, it was anticipated that the film’s producer XB Film Creators will opt for direct OTT release. However, they rubbished the rumours and stated that the film will get a Diwali or Pongal release.

Jagame Thandhiram: Starring Dhanush in the lead role, Jagame Thandhiram is touted to be a gangster flick and it is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Santosh Narayanan has composed music for the film and its first single track ‘Rakita Rakita’ turned out to be a huge hit. This film too was rumoured to get a direct release on OTT platform. However, the producer denied the claims and stated that it will get a theatrical release.

Mookuthi Amman: Devotional drama Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara as the leading lady, while it is directed by RJ Balaji and co directed by NJ Saravanan. The makers have not yet made any official announcement on the film dropping on OTT. Talking about the film, RJ Balaji stated that it will be devotional drama and it will be a visual treat to the audience.

Doctor: Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is yet to be wrapped up. However, the latest report is that the makers are speeding up the shooting process and they will wrap the shooting process soon. It was reported recently that the makers are eyeing to release the film during Diwali 2020. However, an official update is still awaited. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios.

Karnan: Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Dhanush as the lead actor, while Rijisha Vijayan will be playing the leading lady. Mollywood actor Lal and 96 fame actor Gauri Kishan will be seen playing key roles. As the film’s director Mari Selvaraj’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official release date soon.

Thupparivaalan 2: Starring Vishal in the lead role, Thupparivaalan 2 has Prasanna in a key role. While most of the film was directed by critically acclaimed Myssin, Vishal too has directed some portions of the film after their split up. The film’s shooting was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Vishal’s home production banner Vishal Film Factory has bankrolled the film and it is expected that details about the film’s release will be made soon.

