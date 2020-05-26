Master: Kanchana 3 actress Vedhika Kumar dances to Thalapathy Vijay's Kutti Story & sends an important message

Kanchana 3 actress Vedhika Kumar has taken social media by storm with her version of Thalapathy Vijay's Kutti Story and her Tik Tok video is unmissable.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master is one of the much-awaited Tamil films of the year. The film will see Vijay Sethuapthi as the main antagonist and for the first time, these two biggest superstars will be seen sharing the screenspace. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in the female lead roles. Well, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to this big release of the year. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, the release of Master has been pushed. Meanwhile, Kanchana 3 actress Vedhika Kumar has taken social media by storm with her version of Thalapathy Vijay's Kutty Story and her Tik Tok video is unmissable.

Vedhika Kumar recreates Thalapathy Vijay's Kutty Story and sends out a powerful message to be happy always. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "#KuttyStory #AlwaysBeHappy." She is winning hearts with her cute expressions in the video. Well, people are stressed due to two-month lockdown and way the situation is turning up in the country. Amid everything, Vedhika has treated her fans with such beautiful video of her dancing to Kutty story. Vijay fans just can't keep calm and have been sending love to Vedhika for the video.

The makers of the film have resume post-production and are looking forward to the big release post lockdown. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and it is produced by XB Movie Creators.

