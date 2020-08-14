  1. Home
Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj OPENS UP on the film's release; REVEALS reason behind Thalapathy Vijay's success

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently opened up about Vijay and also shared the reason behind the actor's success. Read to know more.
Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the much-awaited Tamil films of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans are eagerly waiting to know what's in store for them. Master was scheduled to release in April, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers postponed the release. The makers of the film are disappointed as they worked hard to complete the shoot in a short time. However, things changed due to the pandemic situation. 

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently opened up about Vijay and also shared the reason behind the actor's success. "Vijay sir is so humble and simple. He ensured that I don't feel any pressure on the sets. Right from the first day, we all had great fun. His simplicity is the reason behind his growth," the director revealed. 

Lokesh Kanagaraj also clarified that Master will not release on any OTT platform. "The film will only release in theatres," said Lokesh Kanagaraj. 

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a college professor while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in Master. Petta actress Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah play the leading ladies in the upcoming Tamil film. 

Also Read: Makers of Master clarify that a Korean film's release on OTT is mistaken for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer 

Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner. The major part of the film has been shot in Shivamogga, Karnataka and Chennai. 

