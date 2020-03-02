Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj REVEALS details about Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi scene; Check it out

Master film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who rose to his fame after his film Kaithi, has revealed that the scenes of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi together, will be very intense.

Master starring two Kollywood megastars – Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most expected movies of the year. While the makers have released three first look posters and a single track so far, now, in an exciting piece of information, the movie’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj reportedly said while having an interaction with college students in Chennai, that the scenes which have Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be very intense. The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

About the film’s audio launch, there are reports which suggest that the launch will happen in a grand event. It is also expected that the launch will be held in Coimbatore this time and not in Chennai. The single track Kutti Kathai, which the makers released earlier last month, was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj and it was sung by Vijay himself. Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will reportedly have grey shades in Master.

Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020 during the festival holidays. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film was wrapped up last month and when the makers released a picture of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, it took over the internet. In the photo, Vijay Sethupathi can be seen planting a kiss on Vijay’s cheeks. The picture instantly went viral and it broke the internet.

