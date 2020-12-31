Master: Makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial share unseen posters of Thalapathy Vijay

Master's makers took to social media and shared some unseen posters of Thalapathy Vijay from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

It has been a couple of days since the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master announced that the film will hit the big screens on January 14. With this, fans are expressing their excitement on social media to watch the film. Now, the makers of the film have released some unseen posters of Vijay from Master, which has made the fans go gaga. In the photos, Vijay can be seen performing some dance movies.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles in the most anticipated Kollywood flick. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation.

See the posters here:

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. All the songs were launched in a grand event before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. The makers also revealed recently that the film has been awarded a U/A certification from the CBFC. Talking about the film, Vijay Sethupathi had said that he will be seen as the most ruthless villain in the film. Touted to be a college drama, the film has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. On Diwali, the makers released the teaser and it turned out to be a huge hit.

Credits :Twitter

