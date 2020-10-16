Master: Makers release Quit Pannuda from Thalapathy Vijay film on occasion of Anirudh Ravichander's birthday

The peppy number Quit Pannuda is a foot tapping song and the fans are very impressed. Check it out.

The makers of the highly anticipated drama Master released the much awaited song called Quit Pannuda. The peppy number is a foot tapping song and the fans are very impressed. Previously the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer had announced the news of the song Quit Pannuda being released today on the occasion of music composer Anirudh Ravichander's birthday. The song was much awaited and the fans also took to their social media profiles to talk about the new song.

The fans and followers of the lead star of Master made the hashtag #QuitPannuda trend on Twitter. The film Master is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film Kaithi starring popular actor Karthi. The film Master will also feature actors Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. The makkal selvan of the southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying a negative role in the upcoming film.

Check out the song

The first look poster of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer had previously released the first look poster of the film and the fans loved it. The first look poster of the upcoming film also unveiled the first look of Vijay Sethupathi and the fans and followers of the actor loved every aspect of the poster. The fans of the Super Deluxe actor are very curious to find out what is in store for the audiences. The film was initially slated for a release, but due to the COVID 19 crisis the makers had to postpone the film's release.

Credits :YouTube

