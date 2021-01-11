Master: New poster shows glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s intense action sequence

Following a series of new promos, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master have now revealed a poster as a surprise treat to the fans.

The makers of Master released a new poster on Monday as an unexpected treat to the fans and Kollywood movie buffs. In the poster, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen engaging in an intense fight sequence. The top shot showed them both aggressively fighting, while Vijay can be seen having an upper hand, Vijay Sethupathi is seen screaming in agony. While the makers have been promoting new promos everyday, this poster has come as a fresh treat to the fans.

The film, which is touted to be a college drama, will hit the big screens on January 13. Other than Tamil, Master will be released on the same date in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. It was revealed by the makers a couple of weeks back that the film has been given a U/A from the Central Board of Film Certification. Staring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das among the others in key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. While it was speculated that Master will get a direct release on OTT platforms, the news about theatrical release has come as a relief for the cine buffs. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Vijay will be collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar for his next, which will be produced by Sun Pictures.

