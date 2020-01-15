Master New Poster: Vijay Thalapathy shows off his cool avatar as he turns on the 'please be silent' mode

The new poster of Thalapathy 64 aka Master is out. Vijay Thalapathy shows off his cool swag in the same. Check it out right here.

On New Year's Eve, the makers had released the first look poster and today, on the auspicious occasion of Pongal/Makar Sankranti, the team released the second look. The new poster features Vijay Thalapathy in his cool yet intense look. In the same, Vijay can be seen silencing people (read viewers). Vijay shared the same and captioned the same as, "#MasterSecondLook." The production house' handle also shared the poster and wrote,"Second Look poster of Master! Time to cheer!

The Master is here! Happy pongal Nanbaa!#MasterPongal #MasterSecondLook #Master @actorvijay @VijaySethuOffl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @jagadishbliss @Lalit_sevenscr @imKBRshanthnu @MalavikaM_"

Speaking of the movie, Master is one most anticipated films in Kollywood. The action-thriller is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram and Kaithi fame and produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. For the unversed, Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie. While the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography and editing are being done by Pakka Triangles and Philomin Raj respectively. The movie will hit the screens on 9 April 2020. Aside from both the Vijays, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. As per reports, Thalapathy will play the role of a college professor while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a local gangster.

Check out the poster right below.

What are your views on the same? Are you excited about the movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More