Master: New promo shows glimpse of streaming chemistry between Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan; Watch

In the promo, glimpses of the romantic number titled Andha Kanna Pathakka were shown, where the chemistry between the lead actors looked promising.

It was announced by the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master that they will be releasing new promos for the film every evening. Today, in the new promo, glimpses of the romantic number Andha Kanna Pathaka were shown, and it promises a streaming chemistry between Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the flick. As soon as the video came up online, fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.

Touted to be a college drama, Master is all set to hit the big screens on January 13. Other than Tamil, Master is getting released on the same date world wide in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded the film with a U/A. Staring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethypathi as the main antagonist, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Watch the promo here:

Other than the lead stars, Master also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das among the others in key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. While it was speculated that Master will get a direct release on OTT platforms, this news about theatrical release came as an exciting one. However, as the Tamil Nadu government has revoked the relaxations for lockdown in theatres, it has come as a major blow to the makers. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Vijay will be collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar for his next, which will be produced by Sun Pictures.

Credits :Twitter

